Why I cried when I found out I was having a boy

My body tensed as the cold blue gel glazed the skin of my pregnant belly. I rested in the ultrasound bed and anxiously squeezed my husband’s hand. In just a minute, the flat-screen TV that took up the far wall of the room would project the image of our fully formed tiny human and its reproductive parts.We had paid $25 to find out whether we were having a girl or a boy, at a “baby bump studio” near our apartment. The gender reveal was not covered by insurance, but we figured we could afford the reasonable sum to find out a few weeks early. It was our first child and I was 14 weeks along. I was nervous to be there, but mostly I was excited. Today would confirm that my intuition was right: we were having a girl.Before entering the studio, though, my husband warned me. “You know, realistically, we have a 50-50 chance of having either a boy or a girl.”I ignored his forewarning. “It has to be a girl,” I said. “Our families are full of girls.”The ultrasound tech moved the wand over my belly. She had trouble finding a clear shot of the private parts at first because our baby was sleepy, so I drank some water and walked around. When I came back, the baby was moving enough and she had it almost figured out.Article Continued Below“I just need one more angle, then I’ll know for sure. But I have a strong idea of what your little one is,” she said. I could tell she was used to putting on a show for couples, the reveal was supposed to be this great surprise, a spectacle.I thought about interrupting her, telling her I’d changed my mind. My husband’s forewarning resurfaced in my mind. I’d tell her that we could come back later, maybe next week. But before I could say anything, she was ready.“You’re having a boy!” she cheered.