Why I dont want my son to always win

The other day, I beat my son and he cried.In a race, that is. We were innocently competing in a foot race and as soon as it was evident that I was going to win, my 6-year-old son stopped short of the finish line, screamed and threw his arms in the air in protest.“No fair! You cheated. I want to win!”I didn’t cheat. I bested him on purpose. I believe letting my son win all the time is unhealthy and a stretch from reality. That may sound harsh, but life is full of failures, losses and disappointments, and understanding how to harness the power of defeat is far more important than maintaining constant harmony during father/son playtime.Article Continued BelowChildren are inherently competitive and don’t know how to lose gracefully. I believe being competitive is a great quality for kids to have, but with competitiveness comes a dark side. It makes losing much more devastating and can negatively impact the child’s confidence and self-esteem. This is why I’m teaching my son how to be a loser.Failure is one of the most innate tools to learning we have as humans. From birth, failure is a gateway to improvement — to learn how to walk, we fall down and get back up; if we want something, we test ways of communicating until we get what we want. Learning is a competition within one’s self and is realized through a series of defeats.When children lose control of the ability to gauge the level of effort to achieve a desired outcome, it can become difficult for them to process. It’s at this point where we should teach our kids how to lose and instill in them the benefits of defeat.