Why Ill watch the inauguration, even though I dont want to: Timson

I don’t want to watch. But I will. The inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is the first televised inaugural I’ve considered not viewing as a matter of principle — a small personal protest against a dangerous demagogue who continues with every bullying breath he takes to sow division and incite fear, not just in his own country, but around the world. I could instead do a number of more uplifting things: listen again to outgoing President Barack Obama sing “Amazing Grace” in a South Carolina church (sigh); dance around my room to the Parachute Club’s “Rise Up!” — “Oh rise and show your power (rise up rise up)” — one of my favourite people power anthems from the ’80s; visit the Henry Moore sculptures at the Art Gallery of Ontario (they’re so smooth and calming).Instead, I will witness in real time the swearing-in of a new American president with historically low popularity whose election was almost surely bolstered by the Russians; a leader who has demeaned almost every demographic including the disabled; who has bragged about grabbing women “by the p—y,” lied brazenly and revealed himself to be such a greedy, needy self-serving narcissist that one obvious inaugural speech joke making the rounds is: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what it can do for me.” I watch a lot of fictional political drama and nothing I have ever seen — from the cynicism of House of Cards, through the hilarity of Veep to that long-ago, rosy idealism of The West Wing — compares to the jaw dropping political saga of Donald J. Trump. Article Continued BelowThat of course is the key reason I and countless others will watch. This truly is new ground, and we don’t know the answer to: “What comes next?”But I will also watch because all of history matters. We don’t get to turn our backs or go to the mental beach when the cultural or political going gets rough.I’ll probably watch alone — Friday is a work day. But I will be aware of a collective feeling of fear, paranoia and dejection Trump’s election has sparked in many — but of course not all — people. He won. Millions approve of him.