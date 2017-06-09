Why millennials have embraced the magical unicorn trend

First there was unicorn slime — shimmery lumps of colourful goop made from mixing Borax with glitter glue. Its purpose? Unclear, other than holding it in your hands and stretching it. The sparkly stuff took over online communities and DIY web pages. Soon after came the food. Unicorn cupcakes, doughnuts, popsicles, corn on the cob, and everything else under the rainbow. And with the introduction of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino this spring, we reached peak unicorn. The Star asked experts to help us understand the recent unicorn-mania in pop culture.Throwback to the magic of childhoodWith the introduction of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino this spring, we reached peak unicorn. (Liz Beddall For Metro) Article Continued BelowIt’s no coincidence that unicorns are making a comeback just as a generation raised on The Last Unicorn and Legend are coming of age. “Unicorns are enticing to millennials now because they associate them with childhood nostalgia,” says Isabel Pederson, Canada Research Chair of digital life, media, and culture. Pederson, who teaches at the Institute of Technology at the University of Ontario, points to the popularity of fantasy narratives such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones as media perpetuating the myth in popular culture today, the same way woven tapestries from the Medieval period would tell tales of the white horse with its magical horn.Colour is making a comeback“Unicorns are enticing to millennials now because they associate them with childhood nostalgia,” says Isabel Pederson, Canada Research Chair of digital life, media, and culture. (The Indigo Kitchen) Perhaps as a pushback against “normcore” and our drab political climate, colour is undoubtedly making a comeback. Unicorns have traditionally been associated with rainbows and bright colours thanks to entertainment franchises such as My Little Pony.