Why you should invent fake friends before your next family visit

I want to talk about imaginary friends. The ones you should invent before you next go see your family.I threw this idea out in passing in my recent column about how to survive your family over the holidays. But the more I ponder it, the more I like it.If you have one of those hypercritical or judgmental families that’s always on you about how you can improve yourself, here’s my tip:Divert their attention away from your perceived failings by inventing an imaginary friend with a veritable mountain of problems.Then, solicit your family’s advice about your imaginary decoy friend and what he or she should do about a cheating spouse, rotten teenager, nasty boss, messy apartment or the like.Article Continued BelowTell your family members that this person is calling you daily for advice, just to give it a little air of urgency.“Linda’s husband was gone overnight and he claimed he had to work a double shift at the factory, but she found a key card from the Anaheim Hilton in his pants pocket,” you can tell them. “She’s asking me what she should do.”Throw in a few kids, too, to complicate the scenario. “She doesn’t want to kick him out because of their eight children.”