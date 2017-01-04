Why you should spend your next long weekend in Winnipeg, Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MAN.-This city won’t be lurking at the edge of the Canadian consciousness for much longer. Its brag-worthy food scene mixes hipster, local, aboriginal, Jewish and French with assorted multicultural eats. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights — an architectural wonder and socio-cultural eye-opener — is reason alone to spend a long weekend here, and it’s next door to the Forks, the top tourism draw. Most people don’t know much about either place, or about Winnipeg’s quirky connection to Winnie-the-Pooh.Call this place Winterpeg if you must, but do so lovingly. I caught a Winnipeg Jets game (OK, the arena was heated) and visited a Nordic spa despite the -26C cold snap. The population may be just 720,000, but it’s climbing and Winnipeg keeps punching far above its weight.Friday11:30 a.m.: First Nations ForayMore First Nations and Metis people live here than in any other Canadian city. Christa Bruneau-Guenther opened Feast Café Bistro (587 Ellice Ave.) a year ago in the West End after owning a daycare drove home food’s vital role in healthy lives. “It’s about putting indigenous food on the map again,” she says. Her simple menu revolves around bison, berries, wild rice, pickerel and the “Three Sisters” (squash, corn and beans). Get the butternut squash bannock pizza.Article Continued BelowThere’s nothing like the indigenous-owned Neechi Commons (865 Main St.) in the North End, with a supermarket and bakery downstairs, and the Bison Berry Restaurant (get the warm wild rice pudding) and Neechi Niche arts and crafts store upstairs selling the work of 355 aboriginal or local artists on consignment. “We’re all about trying to build pride in the community,” says Neechi Foods Co-op president Louise Champagne.2:30 p.m.: Canadian CoinsCurrency buffs can geek out on the free tours at the Royal Canadian Mint (520 Lagimodière Blvd.), where guides will regale you with tales of how the Loonie came to be in 1987 because of an unsolved disappearance of a master die of what was supposed to be a voyageur-themed dollar coin. See how coins are made, packed and shipped and discover what happens when they go out of circulation. The flags out front represent most of the countries we’ve made coins for. There’s a pricey boutique.

