Wife lied about multiple affairs from her previous marriage: Ellie

I told my wife everything in my past, even stuff that was somewhat embarrassing and unfavourable to me.I did this because I felt that going into a second marriage, I wanted to unburden any baggage.Since she had told me her first marriage was perfect and that her husband had left her while she was pregnant with their baby, in order to go to a lover that he’d hidden from her, I felt honesty on my part would give her both the truth and confidence in me.It should’ve brought us closer together. However, I later discovered in painful ways, that she was lying about everything.In fact, she’d had five or six lovers during that nine-year marriage. One of her affairs lasted nearly four of those years.Article Continued BelowHer daughter from the first marriage wasn’t from her husband. For eight years, he believed he was the father and played a role in her life.She’d told both her husband and her lover that they were both the fathers. Somehow she kept them apart and me in the dark!Worse, many of my colleagues had a good idea that her lover was the father and that I was simply the nice-guy dupe.