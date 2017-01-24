Wilderness Safaris provide royal treatment in the animal kingdom

MANA POOLS NATIONAL PARK, ZIMBABWE-There’s something both petrifying and amazing about watching a lioness hold down a wildebeest for her cubs.The sun is still well below the horizon when I crawl out of bed for the day’s first game drive. By 9 a.m., I see a kudu (a small species of antelope), elephants and a wildebeest. Two brightly coloured birds perch above each sagging eyelid, but the wildebeest seems unfazed, or perhaps too tired, to shake them off.We pass a skittish herd of kudu as we head back to camp. The radio crackles to life. Our guide, Honest Siyawareva, informs us it’s time for a “Ferrari safari.” A kill is taking place nearby.We fly along the dirt track, eventually pulling up alongside another jeep. Meters away, two lions are on the back of the wildebeest we saw earlier.It’s still standing, but eventually the lions decide to give their cubs an in, and they move to the creature’s side, pushing it down into the dust so their offspring can feed. Soon their furry faces are red. It’s gruesome but awe-inspiring.Article Continued BelowI’ve come to Zimbabwe and Zambia to check out four of Wilderness Safaris’ camps. Let’s start by clarifying the definition of camp here. At all of them I have a separate bathroom area, four-poster bed, living area and spacious patio.At Toka Leya Camp near Victoria Falls, my patio has an open-air bath tub. At Linkwasha in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, my pre-dinner routine involves a glass of wine from my tent’s fully stocked, complimentary mini-bar and a flick through one of the coffee-table books laid out for my perusal.Which brings me to another point. Safaris might be expensive, but once you arrive the only extra is the optional tip (a recommended $20 (U.S.) a day for guides and $20 a day for other staff). Almost all drinks are included, as is all food. And there’s a lot.