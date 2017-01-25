Is it possible for a man with a long-term catheter in place to obtain a hard-on?The precise answer in this case should come from a doctor. Yet, there IS a relationship issue involved, too.Either your partner now needs a long-term catheter through his penis to his bladder, or you are the man who requires this treatment and are concerned about having sex.Still, first step is a full discussion of the reasons for the catheter and the implications for achieving an erection, with a medical professional — preferably the one who prescribed it.Article Continued BelowNow for the relationship factor. Lots of couples experience periods when intercourse is difficult, painful or no longer possible.If you or your partner are worrying about losing all intimacy, talk to a counsellor.