Woman is afraid her wedding venue isnt accessible for her friend: Ellie

I’m getting married in June and starting to do wedding invites. A dear friend suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome.While he’s seen some improvement over two years, he’s still mostly paralyzed. He lives full-time in a rehab care facility.We’ve made sure our wedding venue is accessible with wheelchairs/power chairs and has an elevator, so my friend and my partner’s elderly grandparents can attend. Unfortunately, my friend has no idea if he’ll be well enough to get/be there.Article Continued BelowIt’s a 50-person venue so space is at a premium, but I’d love to include him (and of course, extend the invite to his girlfriend). However, if he can’t attend, leaving those two spots empty would hurt when it could’ve gone to an otherwise uninvited family member. Besides, we’re paying for a minimum of 50 and would like to have at least 50 guests!

