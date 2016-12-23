Woman&apos;s ex-partner is refusing mediation over child: Ellie

My common-law partner and I decided to split six months ago.He blames me, as we stopped having sex after our child, age four, was born.We’ve been to counselling for a parenting plan, but he was too angry.When I tried to set up mediation, he accused me of trying to take away our child.He stays with his mother, I stay in our home (co-owned and co-financed), and we both see our child daily.Article Continued BelowI feel it’s unhealthy for me to have so much time/communication with him. I’m a better parent without him always around.There’s no physical abuse (some mutual emotional abuse).We can get along around our child, but there’s still some conflict.

