Would you pay $16 for this smoothie?

In 1994’s Pulp Fiction, the world was introduced to the eye-poppingly high-priced $5 milkshake.In 2017, we’re getting another rich offering: it’s called a “$16smoothie.”“There’s no hiding what it is,” Kate Taylor Martin, 31, said, about the admittedly high-priced drink at Nutbar, her barely months-old “healthy coffee shop.”“We’re calling it what it is.”Taylor Martin is also telling it like what it is.Article Continued BelowThe price tag on the $16smoothie is due to a detailed and lengthy ingredient list that includes almost all of the trending health foods du jour, including bee pollen, moringa, which is a leaf said to be rich in vitamins, matcha, turmeric, hemp seeds, almond butter, blueberries, seasonal greens, avocado, carrots, vegan protein powder, ginger and E3Live, which is blue-green algae.Because of its impressive contents, the smoothie also has something else: a unique taste that prompts a warning from Taylor Martin whenever it’s ordered: “it looks like mud, it tastes like health.”This has not deterred her customers.