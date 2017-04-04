X-Files Gillian Anderson pens self-help manifesto

The actor Gillian Anderson is best known for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully, a skeptical, fearless foil to alien abduction conspiracist Fox Mulder on the ’90s hit series The X-Files. Her character is believed to have inspired young women to enter the fields of science, medicine and law enforcement. She demanded a salary equal to her male X-Files co-star David Duchovny, both in the ’90s and the series’ recent reboot. Anderson now plays sexually empowered and dogged serial-killer hunting detective Stella Gibson on BBC series The Fall. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise she has put together a feminist self-help book with co-author and longtime friend Jennifer Nadel, a journalist and lawyer in the U.K. We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere was released last month by Atria Books as a sort of road map to living a more centred, authentic life. The word “journey” is used a lot and this one is based on a series of nine principles to be adopted in steps, such as honesty, acceptance, humility, peace, love and joy. But the main message is this: women need to get real about who they really are, whether they’re willing to accept their current circumstances and if not, how to empower themselves to change things. Anderson and Nadel spoke to the Star about self-care and activism, fighting Hollywood stereotypes and how to find time to meditate. Article Continued BelowCan you describe your friendship — how it started and how you ended up writing a book together?JN: We have children the same age and tried to persuade them to become friends. They sat in stony silence, but we couldn’t stop talking. We’re both seekers and have struggled with many of the same issues and tried many of the same spiritual and emotional solutions. Ten years into the friendship, Gillian asked whether I’d be open to talking about a book idea she’d had. Her idea chimed perfectly with a desire I’d had to write about a new kind of feminism. There is a surprising amount of personal information, especially coming from a journalist, and an actor who has mostly managed to keep her private life private.Can you explain why you decided to openly discuss experiences with menopause, divorce, anxiety, periods of reliance on drugs and alcohol, depression, etc.?