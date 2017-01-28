Year of the Fire Rooster

This year is composed of “Fire Rooster” year, “Water Tiger” month, “Metal Rooster” day, “Metal Rat” hour. The year and hour break and the day and hour also break so the year and month have a punishing conflict. World politics and economies will have setbacks, arguments and controversies. This year favours elements of “metal, water, wood”, but not “fire, earth.” Hence favourable businesses are in the mobility sector, such as travel, logistics and automobiles. Precious metals will appreciate. Both textiles and material sectors may have breakthroughs. There will be volatility and merger activities in the hi-tech sector. Real estate, construction and the education sectors may slow down a bit.ROOSTER — 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933Although this is your year, it usually means conflicts. Despite this, as long as you don’t gamble, your finances will be good. Your authority will improve, as will your romances.WORK Article Continued BelowYou favour businesses to do with authority and inter-people relations. You are good at sales and marketing. Other favourable sectors are politics, policing and the army. Spiritual endeavours such as religions and philosophy are also good.WEALTHYour finances are fair. They are in direct proportion to your contacts and your authority level.