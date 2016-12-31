You might have superpowers, you got through 2016: Neil Pasricha

Yes, yes.I write about happiness. But let’s all get together today and face facts.That was simply one tough year. So I say we stop for a second to shake our heads, dust ourselves off, and just look back at how far we’ve come. Let’s take a break from research, models, studies and books. Let’s just take a look into our hearts. Article Continued BelowLooking back at 2016, I’m sure some crushing lows slapped you and smacked you around. There were times your heart dipped and you squinted back tears while your stomach squeezed so tightly you couldn’t sleep. There were moments you walked around in a glossy-eyeball daze — when election results hurt, friends didn’t stay, or loved ones dear to your heart slowly drifted away.Sleepless nights, stressful nights, with teething babies, bickering boyfriends, or blank computer screens. You were feeling and you were dealing and you were reeling and you were healing.But as you walked down your long and bumpy road some little drops of confidence dripped like coffee into your head and into your heart. As you stumbled and got back up a quiet inner strength slowly seeped into your bones. And as you climbed over obstacles set in your way there was some quiet satisfaction and self-understanding growing and glimmering like tiny bright lights in the pit of your stomach.

