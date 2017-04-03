Adrian Peterson reportedly will leave New England without a contract

Peterson visited the Seattle Seahawks early in free agency, but they signed former Packers back Eddie Lacy.And after being the featured back since 2007, would Peterson be okay with sacrificing touches in New England’s “who’s going to have a big day today?” rushing attack? Add in a deep running back class in the draft, and Peterson’s challenges in pass protection, and the odds seemed to be even longer of the sides coming together.While on the surface it may seem like the Patriots don’t have a need at the position, as Dion Lewis, Super Bowl hero James White, newly-signed Rex Burkhead and youngster D.J. Foster are all on the roster, but there is a current need for a between-the-tackles runner since LeGarrette Blount is now a free agent.Peterson was released by the Vikings last month, ending his illustrious 10-year run with the organization.If a potential contract is closer to minimum levels, or structured in a way in which it is heavy with incentives, maybe it could be a fit for Bill Belichick’s club. And I think it is a real issue and in this case I think Adrian Peterson in his comments basically did say it is a thing he grew up with and is culturally what the norm is.The Patriots are reportedly one of three to five teams who are interested in the running back.An Adrian Peterson-Giants union remains unlikely. I actually think that they could plug Peterson into their roster without making many, if any changes, considering they already have the pass catching and “other” back (Other meaning a blocking, play action back) and the fact that Blount averaged nearly 19 carries per game in 2016 a number that Peterson would require.At this point in their respective careers, Blount makes more sense for the Patriots than Peterson on paper.Versatile back Dion Lewis and Super Bowl LI hero James White are already under contract with the Patriots for the 2017.