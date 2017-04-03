April Fools! Or Not… as Rick and Morty Season 3 Premiers

Also, AdultSwim.com is running a full marathon of every “Rick and Morty” episode ever, and yes, that includes the Season 3 premiere as well.In a kind of reverse April Fools joke, the first episode of Rick and Morty Season 3 premiered last night. As fans of the series recall, Unity is a hive mind that can take over entire planets and civilizations one person at a time.While the premiere seemed like one big April fool’s joke, many eagle-eyed fans believe the release actually make sense, taking into account what Mr. Poopybutthole indicated in the previous season. Besides, Adult Swim isn’t making it hard for us to rewatch the premiere. But if you had personal troubles or were in the Maldives, we’ll excuse it. As of press time, it’s playing over and over at Adult Swim’s default live-streaming site.Next up, Summer has a very disturbing encounter in the bathoom…and we’re just gonna blame this one on Rick. Obviously support the hell out of it when it does officially come out because you know you want them to keep doing this.The premiere is now available to stream live on Adult Swim’s streaming website, and will play on a continuous loop until the rest of today, April 1.Tonight was supposed to be the fourth episode of the final season of Samurai Jack on Adult Swim.See you back here on as-yet-still-unknown-date, Summer 2017! However, the viewers are now left wondering when the next episode will be releasing. If you weren’t able to catch the episode during the surprise stream, it will most likely appear on Adult Swim’s app, or on demand.