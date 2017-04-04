Family of London attack victim: She’s ‘getting stronger’

Melissa Cochran recovering in hospital. Mrs Cochran suffered a broken leg and a head injury.Melissa and Kurt Cochran were on the last day of a holiday celebrating their 25th anniversary in London when Khalid Masood ploughed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.He also posted a photo of Melissa Cochran standing up with crutches and dressed in a hospital gown.Melissa’s brother Clint Payne said earlier this week: “This has been a humbling and hard experience but we have felt the love of so many people during these past several days”.One showed her sitting up on a hospital bed looking at a mobile phone with the caption: “Talking with loved ones at home is some of the best medicine”.Mrs Cochran’s brother Clint Payne said on the family’s GoFundMe page: ‘Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. Kurt was killed in the London attack, while Melissa was injured.He added: “She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity”. They were ending the trip with a visit to Melissa’s parents, who work in the London mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Kurt was killed after they were hit by the vehicle on the busy bridge.”So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity”.The suspected Isis supporter then crashed into railings outside the Houses of Parliament, ran into an entrance and stabbed PC Keith Palmer to death, before being shot dead by armed police. “He was an fantastic individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place”. His attack initially killed Cochran and two British nationals, and injured dozens of others, at least one of whom has since died.Masood’s inquest was opened and adjourned on Thursday.”Vigil on Westminster Bridge today in memorial of the victims”, Payne added in an earlier post.