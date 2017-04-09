Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly loses ads over sex harassment claims

“The O’Reilly Factor” had lost about a dozen advertisers by Tuesday, with German carmaker BMW, Japan’s Mitsubishi and US-based insurance company Allstate pulling their ads from the show. As reported by People, money was paid by either Fox or O’Reilly to five women to settle sexual harassment claims.”As the Corporation Counsel may be aware”, one of the letters states, “the media has recently reported a number of claims that have been asserted against Fox News, its management and/or its on-air personalities for unlawful discrimination, harassment and/or retaliation, in addition to [Roginsky’s claims]”.UPDATE 7:40 P.M. EST: Several more businesses have now pulled out of The O’Reilly Factor, including: Bayer, Esurance, Orkin, TrueCar, and Wayfair. Other big names included Toyota, Mercedes Benz, and British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKlin. A statement issued by Mercedes-Benz said while the facts of what actually happened are not clear, the allegations are “disturbing”. Basic cable works on advertising dollars, and if they’re gone you’re show is soon to follow.He also said numerous companies are still willing to advertise on other Fox News programs.Bill O’Reilly’s nightly program has always been the foundation of the Fox News Channel’s top-rated prime-time lineup.”Given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now”. The host had said in the past there is no merit in any of the allegations and he settled the claims for the sake of his children.Hyundai representatives said it did not want to partner with a company which didn’t respect values of inclusion and diversity.An ad for Jenny Craig appeared during Mr. O’Reilly’s show on Monday night. The National Organization for Women (NOW) calls for Bill O’Reilly to be fired and demands an immediate independent investigation into the culture of sexual harassment at Fox News.”At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs”, said Paul Rittenberg, executive vp of advertising sales, Fox News Channel, in a statement.