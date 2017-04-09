Mel B says Stephen Belafonte is threatening to releasing their sex tapes

Mel B has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband. She also put to rest the false rumors that claimed that the former Spice Girl’s family is siding with Belafonte instead of their own flesh and blood.According to legal documents, Mel B tried to leave Belafonte several times, but he allegedly threatened to destroy her career by releasing the sex tapes.It’s been more than two weeks since pop singer Mel B filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte and he has finally responded to her petition to end their union.In a weird twist, Belafonte stole 9 boxes of photos of her deceased father and tons of Spice Girls memorabilia when he learned she was leaving him, and locked them up in a storage locker.Mel, 41, filed for divorce from Stephen, also 41, last month and claimed in court documents that he beat her, got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have threesomes during their marriage.Mel stated that Stephen punched her in the lip before she taped a segment with Usher for “The X Factor Australia” because he was suspicious of their relationship. You loved me before I even knew how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are a bit of a dickhead too.’ All very unusual considering that – according to the divorce papers – they’d separated three months earlier… Belafonte also knew the makeup artist knew about the abuse, with Belafonte threatening him to keep quiet about the situation. I think someone’s set me up to look like a bad guy.The music mogul boss has enjoyed a long friendship with the Spice Girl, and famously invited her to join the X Factor panel as a judge in 2014. She didn’t make the first day because she was in hospital and it was reported in all the papers that said “allegedly” she’d been beaten by her husband.While all of the items Mel B. wants to claim have been denied possible by the court, the temporary restraining order issued against Belafonte came bundled with another court order. “Once [he] made the threat of releasing videos, it became impossible to say no to him, giving him complete control”. “I am laughing and celebrating as you [ Belafonte] were wrong”.Belafonte has spoken out to deny all of the domestic violence allegations made against him.