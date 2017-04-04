Pistons’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested for suspicion of DUI

Caldwell-Pope was arrested about 2:50 a.m. March 30 on suspicion of drunken driving when his vehicle was spotted driving 45 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road. “Based upon the tests there were indications of impairment and Mr. Pope was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated”.Police recognized the Pistons player, who admitted he had been drinking.Caldwell-Pope did not respond to pre-game requests for an interview.Asked if Caldwell-Pope addressed the team, or even apologized, Van Gundy said no.Detroit is 3541 and fighting for the East’s final playoff spot entering a pivotal Friday game in Milwaukee.”And I don’t think there’s any need to”, Van Gundy said. High-character guy. Even the best of people make mistakes at times. “We had a great win a couple of days ago, but it means nothing if we came out and laid an egg tonight”, Rondo said. “So no, there’s no need for him to address anybody”.Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 23, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan.The dashcam footage shows Caldwell-Pope trying unsuccessfully to walk toe to heel, counting incorrectly while standing on one leg and failing to correctly follow instructions to recite part of the alphabet.