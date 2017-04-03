‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Livestream: Who will Die in the Finale?

The wait is finally over and the long-anticipated season 7 finale of The Walking Dead is finally here. (She also almost accomplishes her mission of taking Negan out after turning into a walker and almost biting him.) In the end, Maggie – in a season of devastating losses – winds up having to be the one to put Walker Sasha down for good as she is poised to take over as the leader at the Hilltop. In a remix of Kirkman’s source material, Negan winds up arriving at the Alexandria Safe Zone to confront Rick after learning the latter was mounting an army.Sasha, who was adamant about not being used as a pawn against her people, winds up taking Eugene’s poison pill before they left the Sanctuary. Sasha sacrificed her own life for the people of Alexandria, and even though she ended things painlessly she still went down with a fight.Negan was aided by Eugene Porter who urged Rick and his group to join the Saviors. Then, when Negan opened the casket to reveal her to the assembled Alexandrians, Zombie Sasha popped out and tackled him to the ground.Negam promised to kill Carl and then take Rick’s hands.Not only will you see polls and spoilers in Spoiler TV, you can also watch “The Walking Dead” finale here.Negan pulledup his bat and was about to strike Carl when King Ezekiel’s tiger Shiva pounced on him.With that, the stage is set for Negan 2.0 in the previously announced eighth season of the zombie drama. After a first season that completely annihilated Rick and the whole group, we want the leader to finally take his revenge. We will add more photos as they are released. More than that, We would like the end of season 7 to mark a renewal within the more united and more united group and, in spite of the presence of Maggie at Hilltop, with less separation in the sequel.During last week’s episode, Sasha made it very clear to both Eugene and Negan that she was willing to give up her life, which ironically saved her from Lucille.Did you catch the unusual parallel between Eugene and Sasha and Rick and Jadis?