Easter Cakes You And Your Kids Will Love: Recipes For Dirt Cake, Wilton's, Peeps, Bunny, Carrot And More

Easter is nearly here and it’s time to gather your best cake recipes and choose the dessert to serve after your Easter dinner. We’ve found fun, easy, and mouthwatering Easter cakes that will tempt the taste buds of all ages. Whether looking for an easy-to-bake Easter cake recipe that kids can help with, or a sure-to-impress confectionary that will impress your guests, you’ll find these cakes are perfect for everyone. Using holiday-themed decorations you can easily adorn your Easter cakes with Peeps, jelly beans, Easter M&Ms, spring flowers and candies, sugared-delicacies, grass and roses made from frosting, and we even have a recipe for a Cool Whip bunny cake. If you’re looking for the perfect Easter cake for your special celebration, then you’ll want to check out the videos, photos, recipes, and tutorials below. When it comes to cake decorating the first name that often comes to mind is Wilton’s and we have a video tutorial for the Wilton’s Speckled Egg Statement Egg Cake that will have you following along and baking your own delectable creation in no time at all. The video tutorial was held live on Facebook and has garnered rave reviews. There’s no question that countless will make this fabulous cake for Easter. Though this is a beautiful Easter cake that adults will prepare, we have more recipes for adults who want to include kids in the fun. The Easy to Bake Carrot Cake is the perfect project for little hands to enjoy. The video tutorial is from Quirky Mommas and they have more than 50 Easter ideas and recipes for kids and families at their site. The Easter Dirt cake is a wonderful dessert for everyone, though children tend to enjoy the bright colors and appearance of dirt. The cake is topped with your choice of bright-colored or pastel-colored Peeps and Oreo cookies make a garden or dirt patch. The Easter Dirt cake truly represents spring and the holiday-theme as it appears as though bunnies are playing in a garden patch. You can add any Easter candies you choose to the top of the cake for added decorations. Little children, including toddlers, can help sprinkle jelly beans, candy flowers, and little Easter carrots on top of the cake. The Easter Dirt cake is one of the most popular cakes served each Easter. The site Cookies, Cupcakes, and Cardio not only has a blog but a YouTube channel where they teach how to make their recipes, including the Panoramic Sugar Egg Cake, featured below. The YouTube videos feature more in-depth instructions and tutorials and the full recipes are found at the site. The Facebook videos are shorter presentations so if you want to make one of these incredible cakes, be sure to visit the official YouTube channel. Here is the full recipe and video tutorial for the delicate and beautiful Panormaic Sugar Egg Cake. Peeps are one of the most popular Easter candies and they are available in a wide selection of colors. One of the simplest ways to create perfect Easter cakes is to decorate them with Peeps. In addition to the Easter Dirt cake, check out the recipes below for the Easter Bunny cake that features the classic marshmallow treat. Easter Dirt Cake You may find the full recipe for the Easter Dirt cake here. Wilton’s Egg Statement Egg Cake Panoramic Sugar Easter Egg Cake The Panoramic Sugar Easter Egg Cake recipe is at the official site. Peeps Easter Bunny Cake Here is the Peeps Easter Bunny cake recipe. #Easter #Easterbaskets Create Easter baskets using real grass.https://t.co/xlBiXTfyr1 https://t.co/HAxXxGhcuY — Homeschool Space (@homeschoolspace) April 4, 2017 Easter Bunny Cake Here is the Easter Bunny cake recipe as shared by the Food Network. Easter Pinata Candy Cake Cookies, Cupcakes, and Cardio has the full Easter Pinata Candy cake recipe on their site. Just For Kids: Easy Carrot Cake with Peeps #Inquisitr DIY Easter Baskets: String And Balloon Basket Ideas With Photos, Videos And https://t.co/AEkHTgWIV7 — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) April 4, 2017 Cool Whip Bunny Cake [Featured Image by Arina P Habich/Shutterstock]