Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Hits And Misses: Slammed By OB/GYN For Peddling Jade Egg

Gwyneth Paltrow has become one of the most important influences in the fashion industry due to her status as a well-established Hollywood actress. Instead of endorsing a number of fashion brands, the Shallow Hall actress decided to curate her favorite fashion products on Goop, her online lifestyle publication. “I’ve always been pretty true to myself, for better or for worse.” Read our full profile on @GwynethPaltrow https://t.co/TEtI44RYiw pic.twitter.com/kmnf7sa3YP — ELLE Canada (@ElleCanada) February 1, 2017 Gwyneth Paltrow has dedicated herself to reviewing and recommending non-toxic and organic fashion products that can be bought on her Goop website. Through her website, the actress and entrepreneur also publishes online articles on travel, health, spirituality, and beauty. The Emma actress is passionate about her online venture, and has also launched new fashion products under the Goop brand name, including a variety of blazers, dresses, handbags, sweaters, and skincare products. Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow launched Goop Edition 01, a non-toxic perfume made from natural fragrance oils. RT @goop: Introducing goop fragrance, edition 01—winter 2016. https://t.co/gzjnjGw5uf. https://t.co/WDRXkhMbLo pic.twitter.com/AfLBhhnO3S — MINIMODE (@MINIMODENY) November 16, 2016 The Iron Man actress revealed that she has been fond of fragrances since her younger days, and she often resorts to fragrant oils to get in a positive mood, especially natural aromas that can be derived from agricultural products. The actress has admitted that she even loves the aroma of sautéed onions, raw tobacco, and even revealed that the aroma of burning tobacco has helped her to soothe and calm her senses. According to People magazine, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that fragrances play an important role in her lifestyle. “I am such a fragrance girl. I love [fragrance] so much, and I think it’s so transportive and powerful and it can take you back in time, it can take you forward in time to dreams of your life, and I just think it’s amazing.” Gwyneth Paltrow is not only appreciative of natural fragrances for their stimulating aromas, but also for the positive health effects of the flowers. More importantly, ingredients derived from natural flowers are organic and safe for children, so the Sliding Doors actress hired a perfumer who selected the best notes that increase the health benefits of the fragrances. According to People magazine, Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about the key benefits that can be obtained from organic fragrances. “What I have learned is that there are incredible healing powers in flowers, in herbs, in barks, in plants. So it’s good for meditation, it’s good for anti-depression, there’s an aphrodisiac in there.” gwyneth paltrow wearing no makeup and looking flawless ✨ pic.twitter.com/gUqFlcnYni — best of gwyneth (@bestofgp) February 1, 2017 Gwyneth Paltrow’s newly launched perfume can be best described as dark, sensual, and mystical. The perfume contains cypress essential oil which is known for its aphrodisiac properties. Other ingredients include frankincense and labdanum that are effective in combating anxiety, stress, and depression. Surprisingly, Paltrow’s daughter does not share her mother’s passion for organic fragrances as she is fond of Pink body spray by Victoria’s Secret. Back to show business, Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance in Ali Wentworth’s comedy show Nightcap in late 2016. Gwyneth Paltrow appeared as an exaggerated version of herself in Nightcap, which takes a hilarious approach to describing the behind the scenes events that take place on the set of a typical late night talk show. According to People magazine, Wentworth spoke of the heightened version of Gwyneth Paltrow that appeared on her show, in an episode called “A-List Thief.” “She is just a dirty-talking wh*re that eats chicken and waffles. She just made fun of everything. She steamed her vagina. She did everything in Goop that the haters are mean to her about. I was like, ‘Let’s confront it head-on.’” Don’t go away, another all-new episode of @Nightcap is coming up RIGHT NOW with guest @GwynethPaltrow. #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/S7ieXqwVgs — Pop (@PopTV) November 17, 2016 Wentworth mentioned that, while audiences may have found some similarities between Paltrow’s real personality and her television persona, the actress played an exaggerated version of herself. In real life, Gwyneth Paltrow is known to be a foodie and a celebrity interested in organic and natural products. Speaking of which, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop has come under fire recently for giving women a piece of advice that has been considered so bad that even doctors are feeling uneasy. Uproxx reported that the actress advised her female fans to purchase a jade egg, described to be roughly the size of a golf ball, to insert into the vagina to help them to “experience the best sex they’ve ever had.” Gwyneth Paltrow: You should stick a $60 jade egg where the sun don’t shine https://t.co/ZCKjKfk3xy pic.twitter.com/5lUOAjihFP — Celebrity News Feed (@_CelebNewsFeed_) January 18, 2017 The jade egg, which retails for $66 on the Goop website, is described on the website as a “strictly guarded secret of Chinese royalty in antiquity” to “chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy.” The problem, as San Francisco-based OB/GYN Dr. Jen Gunter says, is that the claims are not only impossible but also sexist. “The claim that they can balance hormones is, quite simply, biologically impossible. Pelvic floor exercises can help with incontinence and even give stronger orgasms for some women, but they cannot change hormones.” As for sexism, Dr. Gunter took exception to Paltrow’s website’s reference to the supposed historical beginnings of the use of jade eggs. “My issue begins with the very start of [Goop’s] post on jade eggs specifically that ‘queens and concubines used them to stay in shape for emperors.’ Nothing says female empowerment more than the only reason to do this is for your man!” [Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]