Anderson Cooper Dives In To ‘The Bachelor' Premiere Dolphin/Shark ‘Debate’

Anderson Cooper is “The Bachelor” viewing partner you never knew you needed. After the ABC show’s 21st season premiere this week, Cooper could not get enough of one contestant’s decision to wear a shark costume but call herself a dolphin all night. This year, be the girl on #thebachelor that's definitely in a shark costume but won't let anyone tell her she's not a dolphin. #confidence pic.twitter.com/4J9pOhBBz4— Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) January 3, 2017 The CNN host mocked the reality show for morphing into “Burning Love,” the scripted program that spoofs it. He also laughed his way through some aquatic marine mammal-related puns, at one point saying the contestant demonstrated she had a real sense of “porpoise.” CNN In hindsight, it looks like AC wasn’t a big fan of that pun. Check out the whole segment in the video above.

