Even Bill O’Reilly Is Urging Donald Trump To Allow Some Refugees Into The U.S.

Fox News pundit Bill O'Reilly voiced his concerns over President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban on Monday's broadcast of "The O'Reilly Factor." The conservative commentator analyzed Trump's executive order prohibiting refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. "President Trump is being responsible, setting up new refugee standards as long as they are fully explained and expedited in a timely manner," said O'Reilly, before adding: "We don't want to tarnish the message the Statue of Liberty sends." On @oreillyfactor, Bill broke down what works and what doesn't in @POTUS's executive order on extreme vetting. https://t.co/89qFpnTE0t— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 31, 2017 However, the Trump administration "must be willing to grant exceptions," such as to "foreigners with the proper credentials already issued" and Muslims from "terror areas" who have helped the U.S., O'Reilly said. Although O'Reilly claimed that Trump was dealing with a refugee crisis caused by former President Barack Obama, he urged Trump to "develop a strong outreach to the Muslim world." And whilst he acknowledged that the protection of American citizens was "priority number one," O'Reilly said "the nobility of our nation demands we help suffering helpless people, if we can." Watch the full segment above and read the full transcript here.