Gretchen Carlson Will Make First TV Anchoring Appearance Since Roger Ailes Lawsuit

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor, will return to television on Jan. 3 after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against then-Fox head Roger Ailes, which led to the influential TV executive stepping down from his position. New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that Carlson will return to the air to host the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s “Today” show. Gretchen Carlson returns to TV, guest hosting 9am hour of TODAY on Jan 3— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) December 30, 2016 Carlson, a former host on “Fox and Friends” filed a lawsuit against Ailes in July, alleging that he had requested a sexual relationship with her, harassed her and then declined to renew her contract when she rebuffed his advances. The suit prompted many women to go public with claims of harassment against the powerful Ailes, who, after denying the claims, gave up his role as CEO at Fox News just a few weeks later. Carlson accepted a $20 million settlement in the case in September, while Fox reportedly agreed to pay Ailes $40 million in severance. Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, also released a statement apologizing to Carlson after it reached a settlement with her. Shortly after she filed her lawsuit this summer, Carlson said that her foremost goal had been to encourage other women to speak up. “I just wanted to stand up for myself, first and foremost,” she told The New York Times. “And I wanted to stand up for other women who maybe faced similar circumstances.”

