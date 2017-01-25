Keith Olbermann: Donald Trump Is Not Of Sound Mind And Must Resign

President Donald Trump has been in office for less than a week and already Keith Olbermann is calling for his resignation. In the latest clip for GQ’s “The Resistance” series, Olbermann stuck with his new approach and issued a calm plea to Trump supporters. “This man is not of sound mind,” Olbermann said. After detailing all the ways in which the president has lied to Americans in just the span of a few short days, Olbermann said the problem really comes down to one crushing issue. Check it out in the video above. Related… Keith Olbermann: 'We Were Invaded' By Russia During The Election Keith Olbermann Has A Message To Share With Your Pro-Trump Friends Keith Olbermann Asks If We Should Give 'President-Elect P***y-Grabber' A Chance