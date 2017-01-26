Keith Olbermann Outlines How The Media Should Really Deal With Donald Trump

Keith Olbermann has called on media organizations to stop covering President Donald Trump’s speeches live. Instead, he says they should use a delay and employ a team of fact checkers to pause the tape each time the president lies so that they can state the facts. And no, not the “alternative facts” ― but the real, truthful ones. “Do not participate in the Trump propaganda game,” the former MSNBC and ESPN journalist urged in his latest clip for GQ’s “The Resistance” series. Olbermann added that similar measures could also be taken against Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway and White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Check out the full clip above. Related Coverage Keith Olbermann: Trump Is Not Of Sound Mind And Must Resign Samantha Bee Picks Apart Trump's 'Dystopian' Inauguration Seth Meyers Mocks Trump Over His TV Watching Habits Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Was Really Said At Trump's Inauguration