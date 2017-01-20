Newspaper Front Pages Usher In Uncertainty Of New Trump Era

Newspaper front pages across the U.S. and around the world used shots of President-elect Donald Trump arriving in Washington to portray the feeling of uncertainty that comes along with his inauguration on Friday. “We have no idea what this guy’s gonna do,” The Guardian’s headline reads. Metro Boston used an illustration of Trump’s iconic yellow hair and replaced his face with a giant question mark. Some papers threw in a hint of somberness. Colombia’s El Espectador, for example, went with “God save America” as its headline. Check out some Friday papers from around the world: Today's cover: Americans of all backgrounds ready to celebrate President Trump https://t.co/JfntIAMD5a pic.twitter.com/vlKbcw9cgf— New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2017 The New York Times Metro Boston The Boston Globe The Guardian DeMorgen “And now begin four years of civil protest” Toronto Metro El Espectador “God save America” Liberation “And so it beings!” AD How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to find out.

