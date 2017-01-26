Philly Inquirer: Donald Trump's Presidency Is Like A 'Tin-Pot Dictatorship'

President Donald Trump should expect to be greeted by swarms of protesters in Philadelphia on Thursday due to the despotic way he’s running the government after less than a week in office, The Philadelphia Inquirer warned in an editorial. “From spreading bald lies to suppressing basic facts and information, the early days of the Trump administration are suggestive of a tin-pot dictatorship,” the article said. “That’s not the look he wants, and neither do most Americans.” Labeling him a narcissist for obsessing over inauguration crowd sizes and accusing millions of illegal immigrants of costing him the popular vote, the editorial also attacked him numerous times for lying. Trump announced Wednesday that he planned to launch a major investigation into alleged voter fraud, the editorial continued. “Just last month, when Jill Stein was seeking recounts in several states, Trump’s lawyers said in a Michigan court filing: ‘All available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.’” Trump has kept busy this week signing a number of executive orders, including ones that move forward with the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as well as a border wall with Mexico. He’s also slated to sign another before the end of the week that would block the admission of Syrian refugees to the U.S., enacting a so-called Muslim ban and putting a halt on the country’s refugee resettlement program for 120 days. “Every administration is free to set its own agenda,” it said. “But the Trump administration is not free to say 2+2=5. This is no longer a reality TV show.” Trump will appear at the GOP retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday and is expected to speak about his “aggressive agenda” on health care and tax reform, according to Politico. A protest, which 10,000 people had expressed interest in on Facebook, is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. local time. The official Twitter account for the Women’s March on Washington even tweeted out information about it. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get breaking updates on Trump’s presidency by messaging us here.