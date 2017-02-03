Powerful New Yorker Cover Shows Statue Of Liberty's Torch Going Dark

The New Yorker will mark its 92nd anniversary later this month with a stark cover it said was in response to the opening weeks of the presidency of Donald Trump. The Feb. 13-20 cover features the light of the Statue of Liberty snuffed out: the New Yorker “It used to be that the Statue of Liberty, and her shining torch, was the vision that welcomed new immigrants. And, at the same time, it was the symbol of American values,” cover artist John W. Tomac told the magazine. “Now it seems that we are turning off the light.” Related… This Artist Sent Her Painting To The New Yorker On A Whim. Now It's The Cover. New Yorker Cover Imagines The Childishness Of A Trump Presidency Up Goes The Wall: New Yorker Cover Nails Donald Trump-Induced Despair