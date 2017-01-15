Scottish Newspaper Nails Trump Inauguration-Induced Anxiety

The Scottish Sunday Herald injected a major dose of macabre humor into its television listings for the upcoming week ― by adding a fictional review of President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration to the list. Reviewer Damien Love compared the upcoming event to a new episode of “The Twilight Zone” in his Sunday TV writeup, saying it’s looking to be “one of the most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history.” This figurative episode, he continued, “sets out to build an ongoing alternative present” that begins “in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president.” As what began as a farfetched concept “goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible,” he added. He ends on a chillingly ominous tone, calling it “a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.” Many on Twitter had a field day: The Sunday Herald TV Section wins today. pic.twitter.com/OanCZdznGJ— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2017 Quite the perfect preview by the Sunday Herald. If only it were really apotropaic fiction. #Trump https://t.co/dT9dqDs5Ow— James Reynolds (@JimbobR01) January 15, 2017 I don't think the TV editor at the Sunday Herald is a Donald Trump fan pic.twitter.com/pfie9vJVm6— Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) January 15, 2017 The Sunday Herald has a terrifying sense of humor https://t.co/d1xHmHS1ZC— Naheed Phiroze Patel (@naheedppatel) January 15, 2017 Trump himself didn’t respond to the writeup but he did tweet an elusive message about unity and change on Sunday, following a tweet Saturday about the inauguration shaping up to be “bigger than expected.” For many years our country has been divided, angry and untrusting. Many say it will never change, the hatred is too deep. IT WILL CHANGE!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

