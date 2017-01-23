Stacey Dash's Ouster From Fox News Delights Twitter

Perhaps Fox News got a clue about “Clueless” sidekick Stacey Dash. The network opted not to renew Dash’s contract, which is why the actress-turned-commentator has been off the air since September, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in a report on Sunday. Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images Fox News reportedly dropped actress-turned-commentator Stacey Dash last fall. Dash began offering right-wing commentary for Fox News in 2014, but was suspended briefly the following year for using profanity during an on-air tirade about President Barack Obama. All the while Dash has generated controversy with her views. She called the fight for transgender bathroom rights “tyranny by the majority.” She said there should be no Black History Month because there isn’t a white history month. And she caused a stir by trolling the Pulse nightclub tragedy with a Donald Trump endorsement. Needless to say, a chunk of Twitter delighted in the news of her exit from Fox. Fox: We fired Stacey Dash.

Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017 Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH— Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017 Stacey Dash got fired from FOX? Tragic. pic.twitter.com/6LnPUjNY1d— Eggo (@eggology_) January 22, 2017 stacey dash lost her fox contract, and suddenly that "career" of being the black who hates blacks isn't gonna pay so well anymore— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 23, 2017 Let Stacey Dash being fired from Fox be a lesson about the perils of thinking that pandering to white supremacy will save you. It won't.— Terrell (@AdonStandsAlone) January 22, 2017 Maybe Fox news firing Stacey Dash was just a #alternatefacts— Alisha Cathirell (@Pepsiscrub) January 23, 2017 Dear karma,

good job on Stacey Dash.

Do Tomi next.

Sincerely,

Twitter— Malec ➰ (@withSnowbarry) January 22, 2017 Here's a live look at stacey dash looking for a job at CNN pic.twitter.com/mWU3wH0K55— L.I.T of S.S Deadass (@Loud_plug) January 22, 2017