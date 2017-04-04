Miami Dolphins owner: National Football League teams should pay for stadiums, not public

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley was not pleased with the city of Las Vegas’ decision to bring the Oakland Raiders to Sin City at the price tag of $750 million.The Raiders’ proposed 65,000 seat stadium will be shared with the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is not expected to be finished until 2020.At the National Football League owners meetings in Phoenix early Monday morning the 32 franchise leaders approved a conditional relocation for the Oakland franchise with a 31-1 vote in favor of the move. Then, after Davis took a business trip to Vegas, Sheldon Adelson, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, the largest casino company in America (according to Forbes), promised $650 million towards the stadium.Questioned numerous times regarding the NFL’s position on gambling since its approval of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, Goodell stated that the subject matter had not been discussed with any owners. Davis insisted the club his father, Hall of Fame owner Al Davis, built into a champion  in Oakland and Los Angeles  should still be considered a part of the Bay Area community.”And they actually are unwilling to cut any of the many things we listed with one exception and that was efforts to keep the sports teams”, said the Mayor.”The bad news is, when you get a team it doesn’t help and the good news is, when it leaves, it doesn’t hurt because they have, essentially, no economic impact”.On Monday NFL owners voted to allow the Raiders to move to Las Vegas.Although the Raiders’ impending departure opens the door a little wider for a new A’s stadium, the baseball team is taking no pleasure in the idea of having the Oakland Coliseum to themselves. But I guess we’re going to spend it on the Raiders … “If I were the fans, I wouldn’t attend a game for the next three years. I love the black hole”. The Raiders plan to remain in Oakland through 2019, which could create an untenable situation. This has one of the best fan bases in all of professional sports.Ross, a billionaire, tried and failed to secure public money for a $500 million renovation and expansion of his Hark Rock Stadium. This is also the same team that almost won another championship in 2002, and has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the NFL.”I’m numb”, he said.