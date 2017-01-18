Conor McGregor Looking To Trademark Himself

In a move that is very Conor McGregor-esque, it was first reported by ESPN that the fighting Irishman (and current face of the UFC) is looking to make moves outside of the octagon, and into the world of business. With a current record of 21-3-0, Conor McGregor certainly has the ability to put his money (and lots of it) where his mouth is. Apparently, outside of backing up his smack talk with his fists, Conor McGregor is looking to trademark his namesake (Conor McGregor), and his nickname: “The Notorious.” As the current Lightweight champion for the UFC, Conor McGregor is certainly more than brawling and braun: he is a brand, and it’s something he is looking to cash in on officially — trademark and all. Through his company (McGregor Sports and Entertainment), Conor McGregor filed to trademark his name and nickname earlier in the month of January. The two filings (posted on the official U.S Patent and Trademark Office website) state that Conor McGregor intends to use his trademarks for products, such as aftershave, books, clothing, restaurants, video games, health clubs, etc. With a beard like the Irishman can grow, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Conor McGregor Beard Balm or Beard Oil coming to a store near you. While Conor McGregor does have deals with Reebok and the UFC which allow them to use his name, neither company owns the trademark rights. Conor McGregor at UFC 205 weigh-in. [Image by Michael Reaves/Stringer/Getty Images] Conor McGregor certainly is not the first athlete to use his popularity as a springboard into other ventures (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gina Carano, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronda Rousey) nor will he be the last. However, with his charm, charisma, and one hell of a left-cross, it’s not difficult to envision the Irishman knocking out sales numbers the way he does opponents in the octagon. As a side note, Conor McGregor was slated to appear in Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, but turned down the role to focus on fighting. Interestingly, the man currently wearing the crown for most trademark filings (230) is none other than Floyd Mayweather himself. Floyd “Money” Mayweather has a clothing brand, aptly named The Money Team, along with his own promotional company, Mayweather Promotions. Whether or not a potential crossover fight will happen remains to be seen, but, if it does come to pass, it could easily go down in history as the most lucrative card in the history of sports. Forget “Battle of the Bands,” this would be “Battle of the Brands.” According to International Business Times, Floyd Mayweather’s net worth prior to his mega fight with Filipino boxer-turned politician Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao was in the ballpark of $240 million. His projected net worth skyrocketed to $350-$355 million post-fight. The fight itself led to 4.4 million pay-per-view event purchases, generating over $500 million in revenue (and $600 million in approximate revenue for the event as a whole). For Conor McGregor, UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden was one of the highest-grossing events for the company. To-date, UFC 196 (McGregor vs. Diaz), UFC 202 (Diaz vs. McGregor 2), and UFC 205 (Alvarez vs. McGregor) are three of the highest-grossing events in UFC history — all of which involved Conor McGregor. The numbers themselves are rather telling, and with Conor McGregor being at the center of three of the UFC’s top-grossing pay-per-view events, wherever Conor McGregor goes, money follows — and he (and everyone else) knows it. There’s no denying that Conor McGregor is the UFC’s top draw. With everything that he has going for him right now in terms of fight success, and the pending trademarks to further build his brand, the world is Conor McGregor’s cash cow (and he could very well trademark that, too). [Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Stringer/Getty Images]