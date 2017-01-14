Android 7.0 Nougat Update: Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge Getting Official Firmware, Rollout For HTC 10 Stopped

The Android Nougat update is starting to roll out to a number of smartphones. For instance, certain Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units have already received the stable release of the Nougat update. While other tech companies are busy preparing for Nougat’s release, HTC recently stopped rolling out the latest Android flavor to its flagship smartphone. Based on a recent leak, the official release of Android 7.0 Nougat update, at least for the European units of Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, is not expected to happen until early next week, specifically on January 17. But according to Sam Mobile, the major firmware update is now rolling out to certain Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units. Those who participated in the beta program are getting the official upgrade first. The official Nougat firmware released via OTA update process for those running the beta build should be 215MB-heavy. [Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung] The Galaxy Beta Programme Team, through its message to the customers, as shown in a screenshot posted on Android Police, noted the following. “Android 7.0 Nougat official software version (BTU) has been distributed hence we are opening the new version first with the customers who participated in the Beta program. Official version will open for BETA user gradually one by one.” Non-beta testers will definitely get the Android Nougat update as well in the coming days. Keep in mind though that OTA rollouts are usually done in stages, which means some may have to wait a bit longer before they receive the firmware. Moreover, according to the screenshot posted on GSM Arena, the Nougat update particularly available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge comes in these versions: G935FXXU1DPLT and G935FOXA1DPLT. Aside from providing the Nougat OS, the mini change-log also revealed that the update brings in new UX and different performance modes. Improved usability of the Notification feature, Quick settings button, and Multi window can be expected upon installing the update. Moreover, the Always on Display (AOD) feature was enhanced along with the Settings menu. Samsung Pass has also been added. The firmware should also provide “efficient space for installation of downloaded apps, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation,” the change log noted. [Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images] Those who are using Gear IconX are advised to get first the latest firmware version of the fitness tracker prior to installing the Android 7.0 Nougat update. As for those looking forward to the Nougat update for the HTC 10, it seems like it may take a while before the company starts pushing out the firmware again. The Taiwanese smartphone maker started offering the official Nougat update for HTC 10 in November but it recently halted the process due to bugs discovered, according to Android Soul, citing HTC’s German subsidiary who revealed the problem in social media. HTC is currently working on fixing the buggy firmware but it is still unknown when the Nougat update rollout will resume. Also, HTC has not shared any details yet regarding the nature of the bugs. Talking about other Android Nougat news, various Sony Xperia devices could experience the latest Android flavor soon. The Nougat firmware with build number 32.3.A.0.372 for Sony Xperia Z5, Z4 Tablet, and Z3+ series recently received certification from PTCRB. The report noted the following. “Whilst the PTCRB, a cellular certification company, stopped publishing public links of new Xperia devices – links for the older devices still remain accessible. It shows that Sony will look to move the build number from 32.2.A.5.11 to version 32.3.A.0.372.” This development could only suggest that the public release of Android Nougat for the aforementioned Sony Xperia models is already on the horizon. At most, the official release could be weeks away, according to Xperia Blog. Are you waiting for the official OTA rollout of Nougat update for your Android device? The Inquisitr will keep you in the loop for more news about Android Nougat rollouts. [Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]

