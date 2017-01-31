Android Nougat Update: 7.1.2 Not Arriving For Nexus 6 & 9, v7.0 Rolling Out To Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge

The Android 7.0 Nougat update is now rolling out to Vodafone-locked Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Meanwhile, Google has recently started seeding the Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta version to compatible Pixel and Nexus devices. Google’s gradual update for the latest iteration of its mobile operating system is currently available for public testing. The internet giant, via the Android Developers Blog, shared a general overview of the upcoming Nougat firmware update. “Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users.” The beta build of Android 7.1.2 Nougat is compatible with and now ready for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player. Unfortunately, beta testers who own the Nexus 6P still need to wait for the arrival of the firmware build for the device, as Google is still working on it. But the Android Nougat maker expects to push out Nexus 6P’s Android Nougat 7.1.2 beta soon. Those who wish to experience the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update before its official release can participate in beta testing by signing up at the Android Beta Program. The test firmware can be downloaded and installed automatically via Over-the-Air or OTA process. It could also be downloaded and flashed manually if the OTA firmware is taking too long to arrive on your device. [Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images] The official rollout of Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is expected to happen in “just a couple of months,” according to Google. While Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, and Nexus 6P are all getting this firmware update, Google confirmed to DroidLife that Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 will not get the Android 7.1.2 Nougat firmware. “That’s not super shocking, since each device is past the 2-year time frame for guaranteed version updates,” the publication noted. Even though these two Nexus devices won’t be getting OS updates anymore, they are still scheduled to receive to security patches. Android 7.1.1 was the end of the line

For the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9

So long—it is time

This has been our Nexus rhyme ????https://t.co/1j31esPujG pic.twitter.com/NEIFMOVWrM — Android Central (@androidcentral) January 31, 2017 As for other news about the Android Nougat, the initial version of the firmware (7.0) has started rolling out to various non-Google-manufactured smartphones. The latest news revealed that Vodafone Germany just made the Nougat firmware available for its variant of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Aside from bringing in the highly-anticipated OS, the new firmware update also bumps the phones’ security patch level to January 1, 2017, according to Sam Mobile. A global rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat update is currently ongoing for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units. India is one of the most recent countries reached by the Nougat firmware. The Inquisitr’s previous report shared that the Nougat update rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units in the Asian country is 1.3GB heavy. It also contains the Samsung Pay app and comes with a message that reads, “The future of payments is coming soon.” While the Nougat update rolls out for various Android smartphones, it looks like HTC is still struggling to release a stable build. For the second time, the Taiwanese smartphone maker halted the European release of the firmware for its 2016 flagship device, the HTC 10. It cited technical issue as the culprit for halting the rollout. But the Product and Services director of HTC, Graham Wheeler, providing a re-release timeline of the Nougat firmware for HTC 10, shared that it could be available again in February. Android Nougat OS update brings several new features to compatible devices. Some of its major highlights include Data Saver, which prevents mobile applications from utilizing cellular data plan while running in the background; Multi-Window feature and quick switching between apps for multi-taskers; and Doze on The Go to save up battery usage while on the move. Here’s a YouTube video from Tim Schofield showing all the changes to find in the most advanced Android Nougat iteration officially available today, version 7.1.1. Waiting for the Android Nougat update to arrive on your mobile device? The Inquisitr will keep you in the loop for more news about the firmware’s release. [Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]