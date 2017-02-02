Google Pixel 2 Rumors: 4K Screen, Quick Charge 4.0 And Insane Low-Light Camera

The Google Pixel 2 is one flagship to watch out for. While 2017 appears to be the year when Apple and Samsung would clash once more with the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8, other notable manufacturers such as Google have made it a point that their own flagship devices must be taken very seriously. As a follow-up to the widely successful Pixel and Pixel XL, the Google Pixel 2 has some pretty big shoes to fill. There are currently very few rumors and leaks about Google’s next-generation smartphone. Unlike the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8, speculations have been very sparse about the upcoming device. Despite the general lack of information, however, the little that is known about the Google Pixel 2 is encouraging. A recent 9to5Google report stated that a source familiar with the development of the flagship handset has declared that the Pixel 2 would have a massively improved camera. The report further stated that Google is putting in a lot of effort in ensuring that the Pixel 2’s imaging capabilities would far exceed its competition, especially when it comes to low-light photography. If these rumors prove accurate, the device’s camera would truly make the Pixel 2 stand out, as low-light imaging capabilities have rarely been the focus of smartphone manufacturers. [Image by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images] While rumors about the Pixel 2 are pretty sparse for now, some speculations have been emerging about the device. True to form, the rumors surrounding the device’s features and specs have been quite encouraging so far. Tech-centric website Trusted Reviews report has outlined the preliminary rumors surrounding the specs of the Pixel 2. One thing that has captured the interest of smartphone analysts and fans of Google alike is the possibility that the Pixel 2 might be equipped with a 4K screen. The original Pixel and its larger brother, the Pixel XL, both have good quality displays. However, the screens of the two devices are still lacking when it comes to one particular area – virtual reality. As the mobile world continues to embrace VR, the need for displays that could provide a quality viewing experience has become more prominent than before. With Google releasing the Daydream VR platform, there is simply no excuse for the tech giant to release a flagship device that would provide a substandard virtual reality experience for consumers. Thus, while smartphones such as the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 might only go as far as QFHD this year, there is a good chance that the Pixel 2 would go the rod less taken and feature a full-on 4K display. Being a flagship device, there is little doubt that Google would utilize the best processor in the market for the Pixel 2. With this in mind, there is a very good chance that the tech giant would equip the Google Pixel 2 with Qualcomm’s most premium mobile processor to date, the Snapdragon 835. Speculations have so far been contrasting regarding the upcoming device’s memory, with some rumors stating that the Pixel 2 would simply pack 4GB of memory and others stating that the upcoming flagship would ship with 6GB of RAM. [Image by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images] Considering that the original Pixel was already equipped with 4GB of RAM, there is a pretty good reason to speculate that the Google Pixel 2 would feature an improvement in terms of the device’s memory. Thus, while still unconfirmed, it would not be too farfetched to state that the Pixel 2 would come equipped with more than its predecessor’s memory, especially since even midrange devices that are already in the market such as the OnePlus 3T and the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe have already embraced 6GB of RAM. If Google does equip the Pixel 2 with the Snapdragon 835 chip, the upcoming flagship would most likely feature a very useful fast-charging feature. Apart from being extremely powerful and energy-efficient, the Snapdragon 835 also supports Quick Charge 4.0, which is rumored to provide enough battery to last five hours after just five minutes of charging. This feature alone could be a massive attraction for prospective buyers of the Pixel 2, especially since flagships such as the iPhone 7 are yet to adapt any form of fast-charging. The Google Pixel 2, just like the OnePlus 4, would most likely be the dark horse of the mobile market this 2017. Despite not making as many waves as the Galaxy S8 or the iPhone 8, the Pixel 2 remains a very compelling smartphone – one which has the capability to be considered as the best handset of the year. With speculations for the device’s release date pointing to a possible October or November 2017 unveiling, it appears that Google is gearing up to end the current year with a bang. [Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]