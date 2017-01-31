iPhone 8 Release Date And Rumors: 4K/QFHD Display, Laser Sensors, Killer Wireless Charging And A Cruel Price Point

The iPhone 8 has been making headlines ever since its predecessor, the iPhone 7, made its debut. With the upcoming flagship widely considered as Apple’s first real effort in years at innovating and upgrading its most iconic product, the expectations for the iPhone 8 are raised very high. If rumors are to be believed, however, it appears that Apple would not only meet the market’s expectations for its 2017 halo device, it would far exceed it. The past few weeks have been rife with leaks and other details about the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8’s release date and specs, for one, continue to emerge from numerous analysts and reports in a steady stream. While the device’s official release date has not been released by Apple, analysts are quite unanimous in the idea that the Cupertino-based tech giant would release the iPhone 8 sometime in September 2017. The tech giant has followed a September release date for its flagship smartphone ever since the debut of the iPhone 5 back in 2012. Thus, there is a good chance that the tech giant would release the 10th-anniversary iPhone this September as well. With the iPhone 8’s release date all but confirmed for September 2017, speculations about the upcoming flagship’s specs and features have also begun to emerge consistently. [Image by Pixabay] One thing that the iPhone 8 is rumored to feature is a brand new display that goes far beyond what current flagships in the mobile industry offer. The iPhone 4 was a revolutionary device during its time due to its groundbreaking Retina display. However, over the years, Apple’s rivals such as Samsung and Sony have released flagship smartphones with displays that far exceed Apple’s Retina resolution. Currently, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus’ screens are downright obsolete when compared to the resolution of its main rivals such as the Galaxy S7 Edge and the LG G5. This, however, seems set to change with the iPhone 8. According to a PC Advisor report, Apple has been asking its suppliers to create a display that would feature “better screen resolution than ones from Samsung.” Considering that Samsung’s current flagships utilize a Quad HD screen, there are only two resolution options that Apple could be gunning for – Quad Full HD (QFHD) or straight-up 4K. Rumors about the Galaxy S8 already point to the Samsung flagship being equipped with a display that exceeds its current resolution. With this in mind, there is a pretty good chance that the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy S8 would both feature 4K or at least QFHD displays. If these rumors prove true, 2017 might very well be the year when mainstream mobile devices breach the 4K barrier. Another notable feature that is rumored for the iPhone 8 is a special laser sensor for gesture recognition. While the technology is not really new, Apple’s version of gesture commands might very well be extremely creative. Though the laser sensors have not been confirmed by the tech giant, rumors about the feature do go in line with speculations pointing to embedded sensors on the iPhone 8’s display. If any, these new rumored features all but confirm the notion that the iPhone 8 would feature a borderless screen that is riddled with holes for the phone’s camera, speakers and other sensors. [Image by Pixabay] Perhaps the iPhone 8’s true killer feature, however, would be its wireless charging capabilities. Over the last few months, numerous details have emerged stating that the iPhone 8 would feature long-range wireless charging as a result of its partnership with Energous, a firm dedicated to the development of wireless charging technologies, according to a report from The Express. Energous has previously developed WattUp RF, an innovative wireless charging solution that is capable of providing power to devices in a 15-foot radius. If Apple does indeed feature Energous’ technology with the iPhone 8, it would make the device far more advanced than other wirelessly-charging flagships such as the Galaxy S7 Edge, which could only charge wirelessly over distances of 1.6 inches. Wireless charging is not really anything new, but Apple’s approach to the innovation would most likely make it a game-changer just the same. While most speculations about the iPhone 8 are extremely positive, there is one particular rumor that has managed to get numerous Apple fans apprehensive. Recent reports suggest that this year would feature a three-pronged flagship debut, with Apple releasing the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus on September. With this in mind, there is a pretty good chance that the iPhone 8, the company’s halo device, would be priced at a premium. Thus, while the iPhone 8 would be revolutionary, its price point might simply be far too high to be attainable for most consumers. Then again, it appears that Apple is really working very hard to make sure that the iPhone 8 would be its best device yet. With the smartphone being hyped as yet another possible game changer in the mobile market, there is a very good chance that the device would be Apple’s most successful iPhone yet. [Featured Image by Pixabay]