MWC 2017 To Showcase Release Of Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 & Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus?

Well, if the latest release rumors are to be considered, the upcoming Mobile World Congress event could witness the launch of, at least, two new Android tablets – Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus. Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphonesOne of the staple product launches that is traditionally held in time for Mobile World Congress (MWC) A new Samsung Galaxy S smartphone has been one of the staple product launches traditionally held in time for Mobile World Congress (MWC). But since Samsung’s anticipated 2017 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, is now tipped to have a separate launch event and won’t be starring in the Korean company’s MWC 2017 highlights anymore, speculations revealed that it could be the Galaxy Tab S3 to take the tech show’s spotlight instead. This is further supported by a recent press invite sent out by Samsung, which shows an image of a tablet with its lower bezels and fingerprint sensor? Could it be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3? The following is Samsung’s official tweet about their upcoming launch event. Big news is on its way. Don’t miss out. https://t.co/ChwhlkYISP pic.twitter.com/rblHI0BkPq — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 1, 2017 Samsung’s MWC press conference, potentially for the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S3, is scheduled for February 26 beginning 19:00 CET at Palau de Congressos de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, according to Sam Mobile. Avid tech fans who won’t be able to personally witness Samsung’s new mobile offering during the event can still get updated in real time as a live streaming for the press conference will be hosted on the conglomerate’s official website. Of course, the official specs and market release details for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will not be available until its grand unveiling. However, based on its GFXbench listing, the 2017 high-end tablet from Samsung will sport a 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display with 2048 x 1535 screen resolution. Under the hood, it could feature a Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 32GB native storage. Camera-wise, the rumored specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 suggest its primary shooter will have 12MP lens sensor while the selfie snapper will get a 5MP sensor. At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will most possibly arrive with pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat. Two major variants for the Android tablet could be set for release – an LTE model and a Wi-fi-only version. A possible contender of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 also rumored for its looming release is Lenovo’s Tab3 8 Plus. Folks from GSM Arena noted the possibility that the eight-inch tablet could also be announced at MWC since it has already been showing up online. Its first appearance in the interweb happened in September while its most recent sighting was on a benchmarking site. [Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images] The benchmark database showed the alleged full specs of Lenovo’s forthcoming tablet. Based on the listing, it will feature an 8-inch touchscreen display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. On the hardware side, the Android tablet will reportedly feature Snapdragon 625 chipset and 3GB of RAM. It will have a base storage of 16GB with an option for memory expansion. The Tab3 8 Plus are also getting 8 MP primary camera with LED flash and 5MP secondary shooter. As for other specs, Lenovo’s 2016 tablet could also arrive at launch with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers and a battery with 4250 mAh capacity. In terms of color, the tablet will be available in silver and blue, both with “translucent” finish. Its pricing could be set around €150/$160 USD. Further describing Lenovo’s brand new tablet, GSM Arena added the following. “Its dimensions are 209.5 x 123.5 x 8.6 mm, and it weighs 320g. It’s going to be IP52 certified, which means it will be “dust protected”, and vertically dripping water “shall have no harmful effect when the enclosure is tilted at an angle of 15° from its normal position”. Mobile World Congress, the “largest gathering for the mobile industry,” according to its official website, is slated to kick off on February 27 and will run until March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Among other mobile-related announcements, MWC 2017 is expected to be the launch platforms of new smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices from popular tech companies like Samsung, Sony, Huawei, LG and more. [Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Soho Beach House]