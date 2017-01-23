Note 8 Release Date Still Unsure? Predictions For The New Samsung Galaxy Note Device Unveiled

The Note 8 release date has yet to be pinpointed but fans of the Samsung Galaxy phablet line are already wondering what is in store for them this year after the entire Note 7 blunder. Samsung users have declined over the past couple of months because of the loudest and most troublesome controversy that the South Korean smartphone maker has ever experienced. Despite this, the company is still pursuing the Galaxy Note line of phablets with the upcoming Note 8 release that has been set on the third quarter of 2017. While Samsung remained quite since December 2016, the rumor mill about the Galaxy Note 8 continue to churn with the latest ones predicting that the Galaxy Note 7’s successor won’t be released as a shadow of the highly anticipated flagship device called the Galaxy X per a report from Value Walk. However, while some speculate that Samsung decided to create a new flagship to overcome the shame the Note 7 brought, there seem to be no evidence that the Korean company is giving up on it just yet. In fact, Samsung is trying its best to make amends for the entire issue with the recall of about 2.5 million Note 7 units as well as the upcoming Note 8 release. What they are trying to avoid this time is for the new Galaxy X to overshadow the phablet by not organizing a joint even for the release of the two devices on a same date Q3 2017. What Samsung have yet to announce is the exact date of the Note 8 release which has been rumored to be set on August or September based on previous Galaxy Note releases, according to the iTech Post. The outlet also revealed its predictions about the device particularly in terms of its price, specs, and features. First, iTech Post said that there is a high chance that Samsung will “depress or at least freeze the price” of the new addition to the Galaxy Note family. While common sense would dictate that this would help appease former Note 7 users, some may say that it is not a practical way of redeeming the company’s reputation. Wouldn’t it be better for Samsung to prove its worth by selling something worthwhile like a better smartphone minus the malfunctions instead? Reducing the price to a level that would make smartphone users buy a device would just mean they will doubt its quality—and with good reason at that considering that the cost for materials for better models cost more than the ones that are considered at entry-level. This brings to light the rumored specs and features of the Note 8 which have so far been impressive but remain unconfirmed. Five Expected Features Of The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – iTech Post https://t.co/2IyFtKu04q #GalaxyNote8 #Note8 pic.twitter.com/KUyb5X70dk — Galaxy Note 8 News (@Note8News) January 18, 2017 Among the most-talked about Note 8 feature per GSM Arena is the 4K display matched with a Super AMOLED capacitive 5.7-inch touchscreen. Under the hood, rumors suggest that the Note 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip from Qualcomm boosted by 6 GB and 8GB RAM variants. Other rumored features include a new and improved S-Pen and a fingerprint and iris scanner as well as the inclusion of JBL speakers. Durability-wise, the Note 8 is speculated to be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 all over as GSM Arena revealed that the back panel will be made with the same material as the display. Galaxy Note 8 Rumored Features: Dual Screen Display, 6GB Of RAM – ValueWalk https://t.co/wtxSlp2cIB #GalaxyNote8 #Note8 pic.twitter.com/iX6Wd18HY6 — Galaxy Note 8 News (@Note8News) January 19, 2017 There have also been rumors previously cited by the Inquisitr that the Note 8 will feature a removable battery, something that Samsung users are eager to see again considering the entire Note 7 explosion cases in 2016 that were reportedly caused by the device’s battery. Of course, all these remain as rumors until we finally get a confirmation from Samsung and should be taken with a grain of salt. While you wait, tune in for more reports about the Galaxy Note 8 release date, price, specs, and features in the coming days. [Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]