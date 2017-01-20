Samsung Galaxy Note 7: Company Set To Explain What Caused Smartphone Fires

Samsung is reportedly set to explain why their Galaxy Note 7 smartphone suffered not one, but two recalls after its initial release in August of last year. Some of the smartphones were reportedly overheating and catching fire, leading to the recalls. Samsung will soon be addressing the issue head on, answering the question of why some of their phones were starting on fire. According to USA Today, The South Korean company will reportedly deliver their remarks on Monday during a news conference mid-Monday morning in Seoul (10 a.m. KST), meaning that their statements can be heard at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday night. Samsung has confirmed the existence of the ‘Galaxy S8’ https://t.co/IKznbAsf5R pic.twitter.com/e1TMSYY6Ac — Forbes (@Forbes) January 20, 2017 The news conference, which USA Today claims will feature Samsung’s “top executives,” will be broadcast live on the company’s website. According to USA Today, Samsung will share the findings of their personal investigation into the matter as well as those of “independent expert organizations” who looked at the issue. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, it is said that Samsung is likely to claim that some of the batteries that were used in Galaxy Note 7 devices were the culprit. The Wall Street Journal claims that they have learned from “people familiar with the matter” that some of the batteries were “irregularly sized,” leaving the Galaxy Note 7 susceptible to overheating and catching fire. The Wall Street Journal claims that other Galaxy Note 7 devices malfunctioned due to “manufacturing problems.” The Wall Street Journal further explains how the recall will cost Samsung “at least $5 billion” when all is said and done. In addition to their troubles with their Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, Samsung has also had other problems to deal with. Last November, the Inquisitr reported that Samsung was suddenly faced with a washing machine recall as well. After there were reports of 730 washing machines catching fire, or “exploding,” nearly 3 million units were recalled by Samsung. The mystery will be over on Monday: Samsung will reveal why their phones explode https://t.co/9B0cCiS2hF — Investopedia (@Investopedia) January 20, 2017 In the wake of the Galaxy Note 7 catching ablaze, the Samsung smartphone was later banned from all U.S. airlines as well. In a statement in October, the Federal Aviation Administration released a statement saying that they, along with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), had made the decision to ban the Galaxy Note 7 from air travel. “Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States. This prohibition includes all Samsung Galaxy Note7 devices. The phones also cannot be shipped as air cargo.” In January, a new statement was issued and said that the DOT had decided that U.S. airlines would no longer need to have “a pre-boarding notification” message. The decision was made due to a sufficient level of “public awareness” regarding the issue and potential dangers of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The report also noted that Samsung had claimed that 96 percent of Galaxy Note 7 devices in the U.S. had been turned in since the recall. However, bans on the smartphone still remained in place. “The devices are still prohibited on both passenger and air cargo aircraft, but the DOT has lifted the requirement that the airlines make the specific pre-boarding notification.” Despite the disastrous rollout of the the Galaxy Note 7, not every Samsung customer was ready to make the switch over to Apple and decided to stay loyal to their brand. According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple, one of Samsung’s biggest competitors, who also had a new smartphone of their own in the iPhone 7, wasn’t really able to “capitalize” on Samsung’s troubles over the holiday season. Samsung has been in business since 1938, selling everything from mobile devices to TVs, radios, microwaves, vacuums, and many other items. A new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to launch in 2017 and could arrive in March or April, per USA Today. After months of wondering what was behind the Galaxy Note 7 fires, it should be nice to finally have some answers. Will you be listening to Samsung’s news conference to learn what caused the problems with the Galaxy Note 7? [Featured Image by George Frey/Getty Images]