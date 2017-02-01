Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs: What's Next After The Note 7 Fiasco?

Not much details are known about Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s specs and release date – almost everything is pretty much rumors and speculations at this point. However, the whispers and leaks paint a good enough picture of what consumers can expect next from the tech giant following the disaster that is Note 7. Will The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date Fall Earlier Than Usual? The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is, without doubt, coming out this year, though there is no definite date yet. It’s typical for the South Korean company to release a flagship phablet in fall, but given that the Galaxy S8 may face delays due to the previous blunder, it will be no surprise if the phablet gets the same treatment. After all, Samsung fans would rather much suffer a later than expected launch than a third-degree burn. [Image by George Frey/Getty Images] Some say, however, that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched at around the same time as its predecessors, if not earlier. According to an earlier report by Business Korea, Samsung will come to a decision after considering the release dates of the phablet’s predecessors. The Galaxy Note 7 was launched on August 19 and the Note 5 (Samsung skipped the numeral 6) on August 20. Note 4 was released on September 26, which could mean that the next iteration can be expected in August or September. That makes sense – but it should be taken into consideration that the South Korean giant is without a flagship phablet right now. For this reason, some suggests that the company should release the Note 8 early to fill in the void that the faulty Note 7 created. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Is Looking Out To Be A Powerful Machine It goes without saying that consumers can expect the Galaxy Note 8 to have a better battery – one that does not spontaneously combust. D.J. Koh, Samsung’s mobile head, previously told CNET that he will bring back a safer and better phablet, and consumers can only hope so. On top of that, there are also talks of the Note 8 having 4K resolution display. Samsung has been teasing this feature in its mobile devices for quite some time and the Note’s comeback is the perfect time for it. The 4K display would then make the Note 8 a portable VR machine. Many assume that Samsung is prepping the phablet as such. If true, then Samsung would be doing a complete 180-degree flip from marketing it for the business class. [Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images] Under the hood should be the usual: the latest chip by Qualcomm or Exynos. Paired with it may be a 6GB or 8GB RAM with 32GB internal storage at the minimum. Running the show is most likely Android Nougat topped with TouchWiz. Bixby – the tentative name of Samsung’s AI assistant – might also come out of the box. In the camera department, the Note 8 will no doubt wow its users again – no matter how megapixels it has. Apple and Samsung have always proved that the image quality don’t rely on the megapixel count. Nonetheless, fans can watch out for the launch of the Galaxy S8, which should hold the same camera specs as its bigger cousin. Other rumored features include the S Pen Stylus (obviously) and the iris scanner, which the tech community didn’t see much of due to the worldwide recall of the Note 7 that first introduced it to the industry. Meanwhile, the Samsung’s flagship smartphone is making its way to the shelves soon. Notorious tipster Evan Blass of VentureBeats claims that the Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29 at the Unpacked event. Its two variants will reportedly be available on April 21. [Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]