Samsung Note 8 Release Date Revealed

The Korean company hopes to unveil the Note 8, the latest addition to their flagship series this coming March 29 and begin sales by April 21. According according to a leak from Venture Beats’s Evan Blass, the Note 8 will be even larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which is notably larger than the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The Note 8 will have two models with 5.8 and 6.2 screens, and they come with Samsung’s “Edge” feature, meaning the screen will be curved. The phones will also feature either a Samsung Exynos chip or a Snapdragon 835, depending on sales region. It also comes with four gigabytes of ram and sixty-four gigabytes of internal storage. Unlike its competitor, the iPhone 7, the Samsung Note 8 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Battery capacity is said to be 3000mAh to 3500 mAh, while the processors will allow for 23 percent better graphics processing, while at the same time being 11 percent faster than the Galaxy S7. The efficient processor will also be 20 percent more energy efficient than previous processors found in older models. Samsung displays their logo outside their headquarters. [Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images] The main camera of the Note 8 will have 12 megapixels while the front-facing camera will have 8. It is claimed that the phone will have a new feature involving a visual search functionality. The phone will also have its own version of the Google Assistant called Bixby, who will act as similarly to Apple’s Siri. The Note 8 may also possibly use the S Pen Stylus, which allows users to draw and doodle, as well as take notes on their phones. The stylus is of course upgraded, especially when it comes to sensitivity. The Note 8 may also feature dual speakers, especially after Apple released the iPhone 7 with an upgraded sound system. The Note 8 comes out not even a full year after Samsung released the Note 7. The Note 7 would face much criticism after several reports of the phones bursting into flames, which would lead to the recall of several units before the Korean company would decide to pull the plug and discontinue the series entirely. Many expected Samsung to discontinue the “Galaxy” phablet series entirely, but this latest release confirms that the Korean technology company still has plans going forward when it comes to the Galaxy. Samsung took great measures to ensure that the issues that plagued the Note 7 would not be present in the Note 8. Samsung pushed back the release date of the Note 8 to ensure that there would be no defects to cause any major issues to the phones. The company hopes to rebuild the credibility of their phones, and if their efforts pay off, then they most certainly will. Last Monday they disclosed that they had issues with the batteries in the Note 7, and that two separate issues caused the battery to become a potential fire hazard. They released full statements complete with findings and reports from several different tech and industry experts. By doing so, Samsung hopes to repair their image and gain back their customers’ trust. They will be performing an 8-Point Battery Safety Check Test that involves a durability test, a visual inspection, x-rays, a charge and discharge test, a Total Volatile Organic Compound (TVOC) test, disassembling test, accelerated usage test, and a Delta Open Circuit Voltage Test. They have also confirmed that they will be pouring $128 million into producing safer batteries. A Samsung Galaxy S7 on display at CES 2017. [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images] With all their effort put into making both a better and a safer phone, the Note 8 is sure to make a big impact on the tech world, and by the end of March, Samsung will reveal the Note 8 and all the design features it will have. [Featured image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]