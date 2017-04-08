Surface Phone Rumors: Official Announcement, Update Might Be Coming Next Month

The Microsoft Surface Phone is arguably the mobile industry’s most elusive and cryptic device. Long-speculated yet never confirmed, Microsoft’s killer flagship smartphone that carries its esteemed Surface series branding has been making rounds in the rumor mill for years. Despite the lack of official information about the smartphone, however, the device remains as one of the hottest topics among mobile enthusiasts. Considering that the Redmond-based tech giant is holding a massive conference next month, however, there is a relatively good chance that Microsoft would finally drop some word on the development of the Surface Phone. According to a report from Windows Mobile, the company’s Build 2017 conference next month would be the perfect event where Microsoft could finally put all the speculations and rumors about the Surface Phone to rest. Over the past couple of years, numerous rumors about the device have emerged, from speculated specs to alleged project cancellations. By giving an official statement, or at least a mention of the device, Microsoft would at least be able to stoke the fire of interest for its next flagship smartphone. The tech giant, which holds the distinction of being the developer of the most-used desktop operating system in the world, has not been as fortunate in the mobile industry. The company’s last two Windows Mobile devices, the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL, were huge disappointments, ultimately failing to garner a stable user base. More than a year since the devices were launched, Microsoft has not teased or even announced a successor, leading some to believe that the tech giant has actually abandoned its efforts at acquiring a significant share of the mobile market. https://t.co/KEs80OdsEa : #SurfacePhone #Microsoft – Can Microsoft Surface Phone Overcome #WindowsPhone Hate? pic.twitter.com/rFB3MZwg4U — Ardie Echel (@ArdhieEchel) April 6, 2017 In a previous interview, however, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself has teased that the tech giant is hard at work at developing what the executive described as nothing short of the “ultimate mobile device,” according to a TrustedReviews report. With this in mind, speculations emerged that Microsoft was not abandoning its mobile efforts just yet. “We will continue to be in the phone market, not as defined by today’s market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device.” Rumors about the Surface Phone are abounding, with speculations stating that the upcoming flagship would be equipped with powerful specs such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Considering the Microsoft CEO’s tease about an upcoming “ultimate mobile device,” such specs do make sense. Other rumors suggest that the device would be encased in a full metal frame, which would follow the overall design theme of the Surface series. These speculations have been embraced by fans of the tech giant has well, as full metal frames have been a trademark of the Surface brand for years. #MicrosoftSurface #SurfacePhone – The Next Microsoft Surface Device May Have Two Screens Including An E-Paper… https://t.co/WoD8esa05w pic.twitter.com/dBkijICW5t — Afif Rakhman C S (@MrCunz) April 6, 2017 While Microsoft has been notoriously silent about its progress on the rumored Surface Phone, a number of compelling patents about a mobile device have recently been revealed. If the patent’s contents are any indication, it definitely appears that Microsoft is taking a different route in the mobile industry compared to market leaders such as Apple and Samsung. The most recent patent, featuring a design that would enable a smartphone to transform into a tablet through the use of flexible displays, stands as one of the most attractive mobile designs that have ever been proposed. With such as design, the Surface Phone would be able to function as a powerful productivity machine, being capable of transforming from a mobile phone to a tablet computer. Considering that rumors are abounding that the Surface Phone would be compatible with the Surface Pen and the Surface Keyboard, a transformable smartphone design does appear to make sense. The Surface Phone has no official release date yet, though speculations are abounding that Microsoft would be releasing the device within the year. Other rumors, however, suggest that the upcoming flagship smartphone would be making an appearance early next year instead. [Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]