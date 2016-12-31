Verizon Updates: Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S5, Note 5, HTC 10 & More Receive Latest Security Patch

Ending 2016 with a treat, Verizon has released a wave of security updates to numerous Android smartphones. In total, 11 Android smartphone models should be receiving a firmware update from the Big Red bringing in the most recent security patch. According to GSM Arena, an update is s available each for the Verizon-branded variants of Samsung’s 2015 flagship models, the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus, with software versions G920VVRS4CPL3, G925VVRS4CPL3 and G928VVRS3BPL4 respectively. For those looking forward to gain more from the update, unfortunately, these new firmware updates do not contain anything else aside from the security improvements. Verizon’s firmware support page for each Samsung Galaxy S6 models is saying the same, which reads: “The current software update gives you the most up to date Android™ security patch on your device.” Aside from the updates for the Galaxy S6 variants, the older flagship model – Galaxy S5 – should also receive a new firmware which specifically bears the version number G900VVRS2DPL1. The phablet models of the Galaxy family carried by Verizon are also getting a new security update. The N920VVRS3BPL4 firmware build is available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, N910VVRS2CPL1 for Note 4, and N915VVRS2CPL1 for the Galaxy Note Edge, according to Droid Life. [Image by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung] In addition to certain Samsung Galaxy smartphones, a security firmware update is available each as well for Moto’s line of modular smartphones, the Moto Z. Aside from the standard model, security update for Verizon’s Moto Z DROID and Moto Z Play is rolling out. Furthermore, completing the list of 11 Android smartphones with new firmware update from Verizon is HTC’s 2016 flagship offering, the HTC 10. Similar to other software updates for Samsung Galaxy and Moto devices, HTC 10’s firmware version 1.85.605.9 should now be rolling via Over-The-Air or OTA process. Once a firmware update becomes available for a Verizon smartphone, an automatic notification usually pops up prompting users for the OTA download. But there’s no need to fret if the firmware has not arrived yet to your phone as OTA rollouts happen in stages, which means some units will have to wait a bit longer to receive the update. It is also feasible to manually check a firmware update’s availability by navigating to the smartphone’s Settings menu. Look for About Phone and tap System or Software Updates for the device to start searching for any firmware accessible for download and installation. Before downloading an update, Verizon recommends to ensure a stable Wi-fi or network connection. The battery should also be fully charged for the update process to successfully push through. [Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Motorola] As for other Verizon news, the carrier has announced that it will brick the troubled Samsung Galaxy Note 7 via a software update after initially saying otherwise. According to The Verge, Verizon first decided not to participate in this action “because of the added risk this could pose to Galaxy Note 7 users that do not have another device to switch to.” But apparently, the network had a change of mind as it is now planning to roll out the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 update on January 5. The “killing update” will specifically stop the phablet from charging and will disable it from wireless radios, the report noted. Verizon also shared the following on its website “We want to make sure you can contact family, first responders, and emergency medical professionals during the holiday travel season. However, we urge you to stop using your Note7, upgrade it to another device, and return the Note7 to us.” Other members of the big four carriers — T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint — all agreed to release the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 update. T-Mobile is the first one to send it out (December 27) while AT&T will roll out the firmware same day as Verizon. As for Sprint customers, the Note 7 update is scheduled to arrive beginning January 8. [Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]

