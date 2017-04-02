'Annabelle: Creation' Trailer Will Scare The Hell Out Of You [Video]

Annabelle: Creation, which was originally titled Annabelle 2 and thought to be a sequel, is actually a prequel to the first film, which was, itself, a prequel to The Conjuring. This new offering may be the scariest installment in the evolving franchise yet. Gary Dauberman is back as writer for Annabelle: Creation, following his success with 2014’s Annabelle, and it seems the horror screenwriter has learned from his experiences, honed his craft, and delivered on what promises to be a bone-chilling experience for moviegoers. In fact, the Annabelle: Creation trailer is already enough to send most of us running to the nearest well lit room. The Annabelle: Creation Trailer Reveals How Annabelle Came To Possess a Doll ‘Annabelle: Creation’ gives fans a spine-tingling origins story. [Image by New Line Cinema] As Bloody Disgusting reports, Annabelle: Creation brings the story back to its origins to reveal how the deadly spirit, enshrined by Ed and Lorraine Warren, came to possess the doll in 2013’s The Conjuring. Working backwards from The Conjuring, Annabelle: Creation is the kind of origins story rarely seen in the horror genre, revealing how the menacing spirit came to be trapped within the body of a doll. The story follows a dollmaker and his wife, who have drawn the spirit of Annabelle into one of the craftsman’s dolls, following the tragic death of their own daughter. As the Annabelle: Creation trailer opens, the couple has welcomed a group of orphaned girls into their home, hoping to create a happy orphanage for the children and for the couple, as well. The dollmaker, who also known as Samuel Mullins in the film and is played by Anthony LaPaglia, reveals that one of the rooms is locked and must remain that way. This revelation indicates that the couple has already experienced Annabelle’s wrath and hopes to contain her influence behind the locked door. As the Annabelle: Creation trailer progresses, one of the orphans, a handicapped and curious girl, becomes an obsession for the malevolent spirit, who proves her power by unlocking the door for the girl. From there, the Annabelle: Creation trailer picks up momentum, as the newly unleashed evil spirit terrorizes the orphanage and the handicapped girl in particular. As the Annabelle: Creation trailer boasts in the credits, the new origins story unites James Wan (The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2) as producer, Gary Dauberman (Annabelle, It) as writer, and David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Attic Panic) as director. Annabelle: Creation Unleashes Evil That Even The Holy Can’t Fight ‘Annabelle: Creation’ gives the doll from ‘The Conjuring’ new victims to terrorize. [Image by New Line Cinema] As Entertainment Weekly shares, the trailer for the new prequel puts orphans in harm’s way, but they’re not alone in finding themselves at the mercy of the demonically possessed doll. Along with the girls, a nun, Sister Charlotte (Stephanie Sigman) has come along to supervise the children, but she soon finds herself facing a challenge of another kind, when events spin out of control. Sister Charlotte is briefly seen in the Annabelle: Creation trailer and only because the handicapped orphan, who is played by Talitha Bateman, seeks out the nun as the only religious authority she knows. It remains to be seen if Charlotte will have what it takes to stand up against Annabelle. Taking the events of Annabelle (2014) into account, it doesn’t seem likely that the orphans, Sister Charlotte, or Samuel Mullins will come out well by the end of the film. There’s just one more aspect of Annabelle: Creation that throws things into further chaos. On the IMDb page for Annabelle: Creation, Alicia Vela-Bailey is credited as playing Mullins’ wife, but her official character name is “Evil Mrs. Mullins,” which would seem to indicate there’s something more going on in this old farmhouse. While the Annabelle: Creation trailer doesn’t allude to a supernatural conspiracy, we can expect some kind of a shocking twist, giving us more than the story of one possessed doll. Annabelle: Creation is set to premiere on August 11 in theaters. [Featured Image by New Line Cinema]