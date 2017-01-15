Anna Kendrick Could Star As Female Santa Claus In New Disney Movie

Anna Kendrick may star in a new Walt Disney movie as a female version of Santa Claus. Kendrick has reportedly entered into discussions regarding the project, according to Variety. The movie currently does not have a name. At the moment, iMDB is currently calling it the “Untitled Santa Claus Project.” Variety notes that it is being referred to by Nicole, which is its “running title.” The script for the movie comes from Marc Lawrence, who is perhaps best known for writing Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. The movies star Sandra Bullock as FBI agent Gracie Hart in one of her most famous roles. Lawrence has also written movies such as Two Weeks Notice and Forces Of Nature. According to Variety, Lawrence will handle the directing duties for the upcoming Santa Clause project as well, with Suzanne Todd producing. ANNA KENDRICK Up For DISNEY’S Female Santa Claus Movie – https://t.co/hOscu2nUY1 pic.twitter.com/HIR8vYQSxV — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 12, 2017 In the movie, Kendrick’s character, if she agrees to player her, will start out as the daughter of Santa Claus. The character will then find herself stepping into the boots of ol’ St. Nick. Per Variety, Santa Claus decides it is time to retire, and at the last minute, Santa’s son decides that the job isn’t for him. With Santa Claus and his son bowing out, the fate of Christmas is left up to the daughter of Santa Claus. Santa’s daughter must then suit up as Santa Claus. Presumably, with the help up the famous sleigh driven by Rudolph, Prancer, Vixen and all of the other reindeer, it will fall upon her to deliver Christmas presents to the children of the world. “[T]he story revolves Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight.” At this point, other than the brief synopsis provided by Variety, there doesn’t appear to be too many other details available regarding the project. It remains to be seen who else might be starring in it as well, with Kendrick being the only rumored cast member up to this point, according to iMDB. The 30-year-old Kendrick is known for her roles in movies such as Up In The Air, the “musical comedies” Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and many others. A third installment of the Pitch Perfect franchise will soon begin filming, according to Variety, and it is expected to hit theaters on December 22, 2017. Kendrick has also been involved in a number of other projects over the past year, as Variety notes. “Kendrick is coming off a busy 2016 which included the Warner Bros. pic “The Accountant,” the Fox comedy “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”, the Sundance pic “The Hollars” and the recently released wedding pic “Table 19.” She also voiced one of the leads in DreamWorks Animations’ “Trolls.” Kendrick also has a Christmas movie on her resume with the comedy/drama Happy Christmas, which was released in 2014. However, it appears likely that Nicole, as it is currently going by, would be more of a family-friendly, all-audiences type of movie. Anna Kendrick Is in Talks for a New *Female* Santa Claus Movie https://t.co/uXTHe9DLhA — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) January 12, 2017 Disney has obviously done Christmas movies before as well. From animated features, to I’ll be Home For Christmas, to The Santa Clause trilogy starring Tim Allen of Home Improvement, Disney is plenty familiar with the topic. According to the Guardian, the daughter of Santa Claus has been part of “Christmas literature” since the late 19th century, though she is “less of a folkloric figure” than Mrs. Claus. The Guardian also notes how both the name and story of Santa’s daughter have changed over the years, depending on the play, novel, or movie that she is being featured in. Would you be excited to see a movie with Anna Kendrick starring as Santa’s daughter and saving the day as a female Santa Claus? [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx