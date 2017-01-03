'Batman' Movie: Ben Affleck's Update For 2018 Projected Film, Talks Of Los Angeles Shoot — Arkham Asylum/Rogues' Gallery Inspired Plot? [Rumor]

There’s an update regarding The Batman movie where just recently Ben Affleck’s comments indicated a change in plans. He had mentioned in a previous interview that depending on how the script turns out, he may not even do it. Ben also mentioned it wasn’t a “set thing.” So far it has a slated 2018 release dated. #BenAffleck seems less gung-ho about #TheBatman lately… https://t.co/U5q2hjhbaR pic.twitter.com/8OZ4M606sD — Nerdist (@nerdist) January 3, 2017 “That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.” Back in March of last year, WME-IMG’s co-CEO Patrick Whitesell, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Ben Affleck’s contractual agreement. He even mentioned that Ben had a “cool idea” regarding the script. “He’s contracted to do at least Justice League One and Two, so at least three times wearing the cape. There’s a script that he’s written that is a really cool [Batman] idea, so that’s out there as an option.” That being said, there is a rumor going around about Warner Bros. Sources mention that the studios are “currently prepping” to shoot the film in Los Angeles, according to Latino-Review. It looks like The Batman movie is keeping their venue close to home whereas other DCEU flicks such as Wonder Woman,Justice League, The Flash, and Aquaman are shooting overseas. In July of last year, Tech Times reported a rumor that The Batman solo movie could be basing its premise on the Arkham Asylum video game by Rocksteady. This would mean a closed set should the movie take place entirely in one place. Also a few days ago, Movie Pilot suggested something similar by thinking that the flick will be basing itself off the Arkham/Rogues’ Gallery line-up of villains that exists from the games. This seems to be a sizable rumor as it has been going around the net via “multiple unconfirmed sources” that cite the Batman-On-Film website. Even the author on that site says to “take it with a grain of salt.” The specific rumors mentioned refer to Batman being holed up in Arkham Asylum. Reasons are unknown though. If the rumors turn out to be true, this would make this solo flick much different from previous Batman movies. There was also talks of the movie being inspired by Grant Morrison’s Arkham Asylum: A Serious House On A Serious Earth graphic novel. Umberto Gonzalez of Latino-Review tweeted a “BatmanDay” message involving a scoop that the entirety of The Batman movie venue won’t be shot in Arkham Asylum. Movie Pilot did mentioned that Umberto wasn’t always 100% on par with his predictions, so they still see it as a chance and with this rumored California location being close to home, it could go that direction. What scoop can I give you on #BatmanDay? The standalone film DOES NOT take place entirely in Arkham with all the vaillains on the loose. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 18, 2016 Could this recent news/rumor suggest otherwise? The Batman solo film is referred to by LRM as the “crown jewel” of the DCEU and Affleck’s possible faltering on his involvement is quite concerning is it not? Especially since Joe Manganiello, who will be starring as Deathstroke, said they’d start shooting in the Spring of 2017. There’s also a concerted effort on the part of Warner Bros. to help the DCEU gain acceptance among the fan community considering it had received some flack regardless of the amount of money its brought in. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is such an example where the general audience was divisive on their appreciation for the Zack Snyder directed film. Why Warner Bros. needs to work WITH #BenAffleck and get #TheBatman solo movie right: https://t.co/2XRBPIfvNU pic.twitter.com/yIk1ivqfuI — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 3, 2017 The Batman movie will star J.K. Simmons, Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, and Joe Manganiello. Those are the only four slated for the movie according to IMDB. [Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]

